Johns Creek encourages comprehensive plan update review

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago
Johns Creek recently released the city’s draft Comprehensive Plan update. The original plan was adopted in 2018 and is required by the state to go through an update every five years. For Johns Creek, this update is due in October.

The plan highlights parks, recreation, transportation improvements, historic resources, demographic profiles and land use and will be used to help guide city leaders and policy over the next five years.

The draft comprehensive plan update is available for review at https://bit.ly/3OrVREI.

Feedback can be sent to CompPlan@johnscreekga.gov.

