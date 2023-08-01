Johns Creek discussing makerspace at Cauley Creek Park

The Johns Creek City Council is trying to make some decisions about the makerspace at Cauley Creek Park. The project envisions reusing the former water reclamation plant at Cauley Creek Park to house robotics, woodworking, metalworking, 3-D printing, classrooms, a robotics competition playing field and spaces that could be multi-functional for movable sports goals or nets.

The city has secured a price for engineering construction documents for Phase 1, or the first floor, of the project. The debate surrounds whether it makes sound financial sense to plan for future construction of the second floor at the same time even if it isn’t built until later.

The city council also has questions about the logistics of the basketball half-courts, and the possibility of collapsible bleachers to increase usability of the available court space. Another discussion surrounds the possibility of solar panel grant opportunities that may be available from the Inflation Reduction Act.

With so many unanswered questions, the council decided to move the discussion back to a work session and revisit the issue for a vote at a future meeting.