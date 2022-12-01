Johns Creek considers nonprofit board to advise restoration of historic Black cemetery

The consultant’s 16-page report described the site conditions and offered suggestions for improvements, but council members said it lacked a plan on how to move forward.

City Council will discuss the creation of a nonprofit during a meeting in the spring, Johns Creek spokesman Bob Mullen said on Tuesday.

The cemetery land was originally owned by George Morgan Waters, who owned at least 100 slaves, according to the Johns Creek Historical Society.

The oldest marked grave is dated 1893. Joan Compton, co-founder of the historical society has said there are at least 110 unmarked graves at the cemetery.

Records show that in 1905 the land was sold to Black residents for the site of Macedonia African Methodist Church. The building structure is no longer there.

Johns Creek acquired the property in 2021 through eminent domain for $52,000. The property owner was unknown when the city first entered into those proceedings a year earlier.

Mullen said officials discovered the last land owner was Macedonia African Methodist Church. City staff was unable to find any person or group affiliated with the former church, he added.

The funds first went to Fulton County Superior Court and were to be forwarded to the state, officials have said.