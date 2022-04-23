Johns Creek completes Bell Road at Cauley Creek Park roundabout

The $1 million+ TSPLOST-funded project includes a roundabout and pedestrian sidewalks at the intersection of Bell Road, Old Homestead Trail and the future Cauley Creek Park entrance. Every segment of the roundabout features sidewalks and trails that will tie into the future Cauley Creek Park trail system.

The project’s goal has been to improve operations and safety along Bell and Boles Road, and to plan ahead for increased traffic into the new park.