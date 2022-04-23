ajc logo
Johns Creek completes Bell Road at Cauley Creek Park roundabout

The Johns Creek Public Works Department recently celebrated the completion of the Bell Road at Cauley Creek Park entrance roundabout. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek Public Works Department recently celebrated the completion of the Bell Road at Cauley Creek Park entrance roundabout.

The $1 million+ TSPLOST-funded project includes a roundabout and pedestrian sidewalks at the intersection of Bell Road, Old Homestead Trail and the future Cauley Creek Park entrance. Every segment of the roundabout features sidewalks and trails that will tie into the future Cauley Creek Park trail system.

The project’s goal has been to improve operations and safety along Bell and Boles Road, and to plan ahead for increased traffic into the new park.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

