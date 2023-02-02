X
Dark Mode Toggle

Johns Creek communications department receives awards

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Three members of the Johns Creek Communications Department were recently recognized by the city for receiving MarCom Awards.

The International Competition for Marketing and Communication Professionals recognized Connor McFadden with a Platinum award for a police recruitment video, Edie Damann with a Gold award for a print media insert on local high school football programs, and Jennifer Chapman with a Gold award for the city’s strategic priorities website pages, print, and videos.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the MarCom Awards honor “excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.” Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

