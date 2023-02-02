Johns Creek communications department receives awards

The International Competition for Marketing and Communication Professionals recognized Connor McFadden with a Platinum award for a police recruitment video, Edie Damann with a Gold award for a print media insert on local high school football programs, and Jennifer Chapman with a Gold award for the city’s strategic priorities website pages, print, and videos.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the MarCom Awards honor “excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.” Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.