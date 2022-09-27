Johns Creek closes Kroger driveway on Barnwell Road

The Kroger shopping center driveway on Barnwell Road in Johns Creek closed recently while work takes place at the intersection of Barnwell at Holcomb Bridge Road.
This intersection will remain closed for the duration of construction, which is expected to take close to a year. Drivers can use the signalized entrance at Holcomb Bridge Road or the entrance/exit on Nesbit Ferry Road.
This $2.5 million project includes dual left-turn lanes, a through lane, and a right-turn lane on Barnwell Road at Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road.
The original engineered design indicated the left turn lane out of Kroger onto Barnwell Road would remain. Kroger recently improved access from their entrance on Holcomb Bridge Road by adding a traffic light.
GDOT and Johns Creek’s project engineers reviewed and determined the left turn lane out of Kroger onto Barnwell Road should be closed as part of the intersection improvement. Additional travel and turn lanes and their proximity to drivers turning onto Barnwell Road from Holcomb Bridge Road create numerous conflict points.
