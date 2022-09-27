ajc logo
X

Johns Creek closes Kroger driveway on Barnwell Road

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Kroger shopping center driveway on Barnwell Road in Johns Creek closed recently while work takes place at the intersection of Barnwell at Holcomb Bridge Road.

This intersection will remain closed for the duration of construction, which is expected to take close to a year. Drivers can use the signalized entrance at Holcomb Bridge Road or the entrance/exit on Nesbit Ferry Road.

This $2.5 million project includes dual left-turn lanes, a through lane, and a right-turn lane on Barnwell Road at Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road.

The original engineered design indicated the left turn lane out of Kroger onto Barnwell Road would remain. Kroger recently improved access from their entrance on Holcomb Bridge Road by adding a traffic light.

GDOT and Johns Creek’s project engineers reviewed and determined the left turn lane out of Kroger onto Barnwell Road should be closed as part of the intersection improvement. Additional travel and turn lanes and their proximity to drivers turning onto Barnwell Road from Holcomb Bridge Road create numerous conflict points.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’3h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
15h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
12h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
12h ago

Credit: Sam Crenshaw, GPB

Class 5A blog: Here are the biggest surprises of the first half of season
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Philip Carroll

Roswell Motoring Festival returns with 150 classic cars
19h ago
Comment period open for Roswell Riverwalk Medical Center
Roswell accepts award to fund Dia de Muertos event
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
24m ago
‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
2h ago
‘He was so locked in’: Bryce Elder becomes first Braves rookie to pitch shutout since...
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top