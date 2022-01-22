Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Johns Creek city council to start new year with retreat

Johns Creek will take its leadership to an annual retreat Jan. 28 and 29 to establish goals and priorities for the year ahead. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Johns Creek will take its leadership to an annual retreat Jan. 28 and 29 to establish goals and priorities for the year ahead. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

With a new mayor and city council in place, Johns Creek will take its leadership to an annual retreat Jan. 28 and 29 to establish goals and priorities for the year ahead. City Manager Ed Densmore will host the two-day planning event.

“The retreat provides a unique opportunity to connect with City Council Members, a majority of which are newly elected, and thoughtfully explore and discuss the short and long term strategic goals for the city,” stated Densmore. “I believe it’s important to allow City Council members to better understand the role of Johns Creek elected leaders, leverage the strengths of city staff, and take a team approach to understanding the needs and priorities of our community. It allows us to collectively agree on the significant objectives ahead of us and set a path toward success.”

Much of the focus is expected to be on the city’s new Town Center Development, as well as stormwater infrastructure improvements, the ongoing construction at Cauley Creek Park as well as other priorities.

City Attorney Ron Bennett, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer and a facilitator from the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government will join Johns Creek’s mayor and council as they map out the year ahead.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Milton police launch new digital fingerprint system
19h ago
Johns Creek hires new economic development director
Alpharetta Chamber selects 2022 Ambassadors
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top