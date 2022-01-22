Johns Creek city council to start new year with retreat

“The retreat provides a unique opportunity to connect with City Council Members, a majority of which are newly elected, and thoughtfully explore and discuss the short and long term strategic goals for the city,” stated Densmore. “I believe it’s important to allow City Council members to better understand the role of Johns Creek elected leaders, leverage the strengths of city staff, and take a team approach to understanding the needs and priorities of our community. It allows us to collectively agree on the significant objectives ahead of us and set a path toward success.”

Much of the focus is expected to be on the city’s new Town Center Development, as well as stormwater infrastructure improvements, the ongoing construction at Cauley Creek Park as well as other priorities.