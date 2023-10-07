Johns Creek chooses design firm for fire station

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved $418,438 to design the new combined fire station #63/police south substation. The total includes a 10% contingency to cover potential additional needs like geotechnical borings and infiltration tests for the building foundation design and enhanced stormwater design if needed.

The city received six proposals for the architectural/engineering services and chose Croft for the contract. Croft has experience designing similar facilities including Riverdale’s police and fire headquarters and Cartersville public safety headquarters, as well as standalone stations in Acworth, Smyrna, Cobb, Cherokee and Forsyth counties.

Built in 1983 at 3165 Old Alabama Road, fire station #63 is the oldest station serving the city. The design and age of the building, combined with the materials used in construction have resulted in frequent repair issues. After reviewing all the factors, the city determined all temporary improvements have been exhausted.

The new combined station will be constructed on an undeveloped lot just across from the existing station on Old Alabama Road directly adjacent to Newtown Park at 9880 Brumbelow Road.

The architectural/engineering phase of the project is expected to take 9 to 12 months to complete.