Johns Creek celebrates completion of TSPLOST project

In a recent Facebook post, Johns Creek’s Council Member Brian Weaver joined the city’s Public Works team to celebrate the completion of the Bell Road at Medlock Bridge Road TSPLOST project.
The $1.22 million project included the addition of a left turn lane on Bell Road and a separate through-right turn on Bell Road to northbound Medlock Bridge Road. The endeavor also included the addition of pedestrian improvements along Bell Road.
The construction contract was awarded to CMES Inc. in April 2020 with an original completion expected to take about nine months.