Johns Creek awards contracts for Bell Road roundabout

The project, staff said in an agenda report to the council, will fill in “the last missing gap of sidewalk/trail along Rogers Circle between a number of neighborhoods and Shakerag Elementary and River Trail Middle schools.”

Ohmshiv Construction submitted the lowest of 12 bids for the work, $1.4 million. The council also approved an $84,040 construction engineering and inspection task order with Atlas Technical Inc., and a construction contingency of $144,069.