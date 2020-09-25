Johns Creek awards contracts for Bell Road roundabout

The Johns Creek City Council has awarded construction contracts for a new roundabout and an associated trail extension at Bell Road and Rogers Circle South.
The project, staff said in an agenda report to the council, will fill in “the last missing gap of sidewalk/trail along Rogers Circle between a number of neighborhoods and Shakerag Elementary and River Trail Middle schools.”
Ohmshiv Construction submitted the lowest of 12 bids for the work, $1.4 million. The council also approved an $84,040 construction engineering and inspection task order with Atlas Technical Inc., and a construction contingency of $144,069.
Additionally, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton County for relocating water mains, meters and hydrants. The city will bid and manage that work and be reimbursed its costs by the county.
Work is expected to start in October and, weather permitting, be completed next summer.