Johns Creek approves two new single-family homes on Wilson Road

The Johns Creek City Council agreed with their staff and the Planning Commission to approve a plan to build two new single-family residential detached homes on Wilson Road.
The 0.76-acre property sits northeast of the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and Wilson Road. The undeveloped and partially wooded lot was originally to be included as part of the 656-acre rezoning for St. Ives Country Club. The approved zoning allowed a maximum 767 single-family detached dwellings but prohibited lots from having direct access to Wilson Road.
The property has remained vacant since it was excluded from the final development of St. Ives.
The two new homes will have separate driveways off Wilson Road with lot and dwelling sizes exceeding the minimum requirements established for the area.
As with most zoning decisions, approval comes with several conditions, in this case a requirement that all exterior elevations are at least 75% brick, each home will have a minimum 3,000 square feet of heated floor area, and requires a minimum of 10% open space for each lot.
The developer is also required to provide sidewalks and a privacy fence along the rear property line.
