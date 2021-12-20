Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Johns Creek approves two new single-family homes on Wilson Road

Johns Creek has approved a plan to build two new single-family residential detached homes on Wilson Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
caption arrowCaption
Johns Creek has approved a plan to build two new single-family residential detached homes on Wilson Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council agreed with their staff and the Planning Commission to approve a plan to build two new single-family residential detached homes on Wilson Road.

The 0.76-acre property sits northeast of the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and Wilson Road. The undeveloped and partially wooded lot was originally to be included as part of the 656-acre rezoning for St. Ives Country Club. The approved zoning allowed a maximum 767 single-family detached dwellings but prohibited lots from having direct access to Wilson Road.

The property has remained vacant since it was excluded from the final development of St. Ives.

The two new homes will have separate driveways off Wilson Road with lot and dwelling sizes exceeding the minimum requirements established for the area.

As with most zoning decisions, approval comes with several conditions, in this case a requirement that all exterior elevations are at least 75% brick, each home will have a minimum 3,000 square feet of heated floor area, and requires a minimum of 10% open space for each lot.

The developer is also required to provide sidewalks and a privacy fence along the rear property line.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Generous patron to match Roswell Arts Fund donations made by end of year
1h ago
Alpharetta reveals results of information technology study
4h ago
Upgrades at Roswell park may affect apartments
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top