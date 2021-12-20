Johns Creek approves two new single-family homes on Wilson Road

The 0.76-acre property sits northeast of the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and Wilson Road. The undeveloped and partially wooded lot was originally to be included as part of the 656-acre rezoning for St. Ives Country Club. The approved zoning allowed a maximum 767 single-family detached dwellings but prohibited lots from having direct access to Wilson Road.

The property has remained vacant since it was excluded from the final development of St. Ives.