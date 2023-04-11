Johns Creek approves shoulder improvements to Parsons Road

The council vote landed on a guardrail option costing an estimated $350K versus building a wall in the same area for about $950K. Either option improves safety for motorists and can be funded by TSPLOST II.

The section of Parsons Road between Royce Drive and Hampstead Way has a wide sidewalk with curb and gutter along the east side and a limited width flush shoulder (with no curb and gutter) running along a steep, tree-lined embankment on the west side. This section of Parsons Road is approximately 950 feet with approximately 250 feet already protected by guardrail.