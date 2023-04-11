X

Johns Creek approves shoulder improvements to Parsons Road

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently reviewed two options for shoulder improvements along Parsons Road between Royce Drive and Hampstead Way to protect motorists from a steep drop-off in the shoulder.

The council vote landed on a guardrail option costing an estimated $350K versus building a wall in the same area for about $950K. Either option improves safety for motorists and can be funded by TSPLOST II.

The section of Parsons Road between Royce Drive and Hampstead Way has a wide sidewalk with curb and gutter along the east side and a limited width flush shoulder (with no curb and gutter) running along a steep, tree-lined embankment on the west side. This section of Parsons Road is approximately 950 feet with approximately 250 feet already protected by guardrail.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago1h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
17h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Diverse Georgia Legislature made for awkward moments, learning experiences
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Diverse Georgia Legislature made for awkward moments, learning experiences
4h ago

Credit: Petter Ringbom

Quirky film tells the story of Atlanta folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: cus

Milton voices needed for branding and placemaking survey
Chattahoochee Nature Center to install mural inspired by the river
Johns Creek tunnel offers unique art walk
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top