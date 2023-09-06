Johns Creek approves road maintenance contract

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago
The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $494,620 contract with Optech for roadway maintenance services.

The city has a contract for right-of-way landscaping services (mowing, edging, etc.) with Yellowstone and one for roadway maintenance services with Optech.

With the current roadway maintenance services contract expiring at the end of the fiscal year, the city released a request for proposals. Although 18 companies downloaded the documents, the city received only one proposal. The city feels Optech understands the city’s high expectations and has the experience in roadway and sign maintenance to continue working with Johns Creek.

This three-year contract will cover minor pothole repairs, traffic sign maintenance with some limited storm drain maintenance and includes a planned 3% increase in subsequent years to cover inflation and cost increases.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
