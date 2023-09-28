Johns Creek approves new street racing ordinance

Earlier this summer, the Johns Creek Police Traffic Safety Unit hours were changed to specifically monitor, detect, deter and investigate illegal street racing activity. Officers have been able to intercept those actively involved in street racing, seize multiple illicit narcotics, collaborate with business owners to thwart parking lot takeovers, and proactively intercede before individuals can recklessly operate vehicles on city streets and roadways.

Officers’ efforts have been working but JCPD felt a stand-alone street racing ordinance might further deter this type of activity. The result is an amendment to city code.

The new ordinance, approved by the city council, provides clear definitions of illegal street racing and reckless driving exhibition making these activities illegal on both public and private property. The ordinance goes on to attach criminal responsibility to not only the participants but also organizers and spectators. Penalties range from fines and imprisonment to the seizing of vehicles used in these illegal activities.