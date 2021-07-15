ajc logo
Johns Creek approves contract for Brumbelow Road at Tuckerbrook Lane intersection

Johns Creek recently approved a $200,433 contract with Wilson Construction Management, LLC for the improvement of the Brumbelow Road at Tuckerbrook Lane intersection. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

In 2019 Johns Creek adopted the Intersection Prioritization Policy to prioritize improving intersections. The intersection of Brumbelow Road at Tuckerbrook Lane was one of the top intersections identified for improvement because of high vehicle speeds on Brumbelow Road and poor sight distance for drivers turning in and out of Tuckerbrook Lane.

At the city’s most recent council meeting, the council approved a $200,433 contract with Wilson Construction Management, LLC for the improvement of the intersection.

The plan includes construction of medianettes, small concrete islands installed between travel lanes to reduce vehicle speeds, reduce vehicle conflict points, and improve safety at the intersection. Council asked staff to move forward with the engineering for medianettes alternative and return once construction bids were secured.

