Johns Creek appoints new committee members

Johns Creek recently appointed Shel Seidman to the iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee and Joe Yakacki the Recreation and Parks Committee. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
Johns Creek recently appointed Shel Seidman to the iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee and Joe Yakacki the Recreation and Parks Committee. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Johns Creek recently appointed Shel Seidman to the iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee and Joe Yakacki the Recreation and Parks Committee.

The iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the city council regarding policy and administration related to Johns Creek’s focus on healthcare innovation and wellness and works to create opportunities to participate in health and wellness programs.

The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee provides input and recommendations to the city council related to policy of city-owned parks and their recreation programs, including direction on the city’s Recreation and Parks Strategic Plan and Park Bond program.

