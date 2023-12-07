Johns Creek appoints new committee members

Artist Ilan Averbuch created “The Bridge” sculpture, which is made of steel from the original, historic Rogers Bridge structure in Johns Creek, one of many public art projects the Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee reviews each year. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Combined ShapeCaption
Artist Ilan Averbuch created “The Bridge” sculpture, which is made of steel from the original, historic Rogers Bridge structure in Johns Creek, one of many public art projects the Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee reviews each year. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 minute ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently appointed Zach Hahn to the Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee to complete Devon Dabney’s unfinished term and Deb Powell to serve on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee to complete Anthony Shorter’s unfinished term.

The 9-member Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee reviews applications and makes recommendations to the city council on public art, cultural and/or entertainment events.

The 15-member Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee provides input and recommendations regarding policy of city-owned parks and recreation programs, including direction on the city’s Recreation and Parks Strategic Plan and Park Bond program.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top