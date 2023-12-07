Johns Creek appoints new committee members

The Johns Creek City Council recently appointed Zach Hahn to the Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee to complete Devon Dabney’s unfinished term and Deb Powell to serve on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee to complete Anthony Shorter’s unfinished term.

The 9-member Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Committee reviews applications and makes recommendations to the city council on public art, cultural and/or entertainment events.

The 15-member Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee provides input and recommendations regarding policy of city-owned parks and recreation programs, including direction on the city’s Recreation and Parks Strategic Plan and Park Bond program.