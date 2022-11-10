Johns Creek appoints 3 to Vitality Advisory Committee

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved the appointment of three new members to the Johns Creek Vitality Advisory Committee. The new members to join the committee includes Neal Corbett, Srini Avula and Eileen Parsons.
The city created an eleven-member iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee in 2020 and renamed it the Johns Creek Vitality Committee this past May.
The committee has broad goals to build on preserving the city’s residential footprint, enhance opportunities for community engagement, support business development and innovation opportunities, and leverage existing strengths and assets. The advisory committee makes recommendations to the city council related to policy and administration associated with Johns Creek’s focus on healthcare innovation and wellness.
