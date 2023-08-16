Johns Creek announces qualifying dates for municipal election

Johns Creek will elect three council members on Nov. 7. Candidates interested in qualifying for the municipal general election can do so 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the City Clerk’s office (third floor) at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.

Council members serve four-year terms. To run for office, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have lived in Johns Creek for at least 12 months and continue to reside in the city. The qualifying fee for each council post is $450.

Early voting will be held Oct. 16 through Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Details about the city’s elections and information on how to qualify as a candidate: www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/municipal-elections.