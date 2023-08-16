Johns Creek announces qualifying dates for municipal election

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Johns Creek will elect three council members on Nov. 7. Candidates interested in qualifying for the municipal general election can do so 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the City Clerk’s office (third floor) at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.

Council members serve four-year terms. To run for office, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have lived in Johns Creek for at least 12 months and continue to reside in the city. The qualifying fee for each council post is $450.

Early voting will be held Oct. 16 through Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Details about the city’s elections and information on how to qualify as a candidate: www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/municipal-elections.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
5h ago

Credit: AJC

4 Ga. Republicans targeted by Trump, 4 conflicting responses to his indictment
8h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
17h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Roswell Council to strategize on next steps for Canton Street project
55m ago
Sandy Springs inaugural wine festival to benefit charity
1h ago
Sandy Springs Powers Ferry survey available online
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
1h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
20h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top