Johns Creek announces mayor’s art competition winners

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, along with city council members, recently announced the winning artists and artworks submitted to the Mayor’s Community Art Competition.

The winners include Mahi Shah, a junior at Northview High School; Minakshi Chilagani, a sixth-grader at River Trail Middle School and Celine Ma, a fifth-grader from Findley Oaks Elementary School.

Participants were encouraged to submit 2D art pieces including paintings, drawings, multimedia, photography or digital illustrations with the theme “All the World” in Johns Creek to showcase the city’s diversity and sense of community.

More than 40 art pieces were submitted from Johns Creek elementary, middle and high school students. The winning artwork will be displayed at City Hall, 11369 Lakefield Drive. View the winning pieces online at www.johnscreekga.gov/quicklinks/about/art-competition.

