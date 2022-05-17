ajc logo
Johns Creek announces art competition winners

Kelly Zhong, a 6th grader at River Trail Middle in Johns Creek is one of four winners in the Mayor's Community Art Competition. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Students in Johns Creek elementary, middle and high schools recently submitted more than 100 art pieces to Mayor John Bradberry’s Community Art Competition.

Tasked with featuring “Nature in Johns Creek,” four winners were chosen.

The winners include:

· Gavin Chen, Grade 11, Northview High School

· Kelly Zhong, Grade 6, River Trail Middle School

· Prisha Katare, Grade 5, Shakerag Elementary School

· Honorable Mention Award: Rihi Boggavarapu, Grade 7, River Trail Middle School

Mayor Bradberry will be displaying the winning artwork in his office and is looking at the possibility of more art from local artists being showcased in city hall.

View all the submissions: https://bit.ly/3GPU59l.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
