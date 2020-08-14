Johns Creek adopts rental fees for cricket facilities

The Johns Creek City Council has approved charging rental fees for the cricket pitch and cricket batting cages at Shakerag Park.
Hourly fees will be $20 for a cage and $45 for a pitch for city residents; and $30 and $67.50, respectively, for non-residents, for rental periods of up to two hours.
The city installed three cricket batting cages in June, 2019, and a synthetic turf pitch this past March, according to a council agenda report by Public Works Director Lynette Baker.
The facilities have been well received, Baker said, but high demand has led to complaints by residents over non-resident use and individuals and groups monopolizing the cages. Advance reservations and hourly rental fees seek to address those concerns.
Staff also determined there’s room at Shakerag Park for three more batting cages and an additional pitch, for an estimated cost of $100,000. This could be included in the city’s FY 2021 budget, using parks bond interest, Baker said. Information: https://bit.ly/3fLvLYq