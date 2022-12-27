Johns Creek adopts first 2023 budget amendment

The city amends the budget at least three times a year to rollover open purchase orders and other unfinished business from the prior fiscal year, to capture activity since the initial budget and to close-out the year and prepare for the audit process.

This budget amendment takes into account open purchase orders for items like a generator and furniture for the Georgia Crime Information Center, uniforms for fire personnel, city apparel and tuition reimbursements for full-time employees, equipment for the information technology department, and uniforms, radios, ballistic shields, tactical equipment and a camera system for the police department.