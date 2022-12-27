ajc logo
Johns Creek adopts first 2023 budget amendment

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
59 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently voted to accept the first budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2023.

The city amends the budget at least three times a year to rollover open purchase orders and other unfinished business from the prior fiscal year, to capture activity since the initial budget and to close-out the year and prepare for the audit process.

This budget amendment takes into account open purchase orders for items like a generator and furniture for the Georgia Crime Information Center, uniforms for fire personnel, city apparel and tuition reimbursements for full-time employees, equipment for the information technology department, and uniforms, radios, ballistic shields, tactical equipment and a camera system for the police department.

Additional budget amendments were made for revenues from the new Dwali Festival event, funding for the Cauley Creek Maker Space initiative, to accept a fee for a TSPLOST project and provide for advance repayment on GTIB Loan.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
