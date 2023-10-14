Johns Creek adopts $78.8M budget for FY 2024

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently and unanimously approved a $78.8 million fiscal year 2024 general fund budget. The newly adopted budget, which went into effect Oct. 1, is focused on four pillars: investing in the city’s parks, streets and infrastructure, advancing technology and service delivery innovation, strengthening people and teams and enhancing the public safety framework.

The approved budget fully funds all core services and personnel and allocates funds for Creekside Park, part of the emerging Town Center.

Highlights in the budget include public safety training and education as well as the replacement of public safety fleet vehicles and infrastructure improvements and maintenance to address traffic congestion, provide for pedestrian and bicycle connections, operations and safety improvements. A significant $3.8 million is set aside for the stormwater utility fund.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
