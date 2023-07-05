Johns Creek adds rental rates for athletic courts

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved amendments to the park facility rental fee schedule to add hourly rental fees for outdoor basketball courts, futsal courts and sand volleyball courts. These courts will be available at Cauley Creek Park when it opens this summer.

The city already has hourly rental fees for pickleball/tennis courts, synthetic turf athletic fields and grass athletic fields at other parks.

The new fees for residents are $20/hour for a basketball court and futsal court reservation, and $30/hour for the sand volleyball court. The respective fees for non-residents will be $30/hour for a basketball court and futsal court reservation, and $45/hour for a sand volleyball court reservation.

The 50% surcharge for non-residents acknowledges that residents have helped pay for the construction and maintenance of the facilities through their property taxes and other fees paid to the city.