Johns Creek accepts grant for engineering phase of Buice Road bridge replacement

Johns Creek will be replacing the existing bridge on Buice Road over Johns Creek between Farmbrook Lane and Twingate Drive to help mitigate flooding upstream and road closures during heavy rainfall. (Google Maps)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The Atlanta Regional Commission has awarded Johns Creek a $3 million federal grant to be administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation for the replacement of the Buice Road bridge, including $400,000 for engineering.

The existing bridge on Buice Road over Johns Creek, between Farmbrook Lane and Twingate Drive, does not meet current standards for the volume of water flowing underneath. To improve the situation, the city has chosen to replace the bridge at a higher elevation. Alternative options would result in more impact on adjacent properties, a longer construction time and higher costs.

As part of replacing the bridge, the city will add pedestrian connectivity over Johns Creek and improved guardrail approaches to bring the bridge up to current safety standards.

To accept the grant funding for engineering, the project framework agreement needed to be approved, which the city council voted to do at their most recent council meeting. The grant requires a 20% match which can be met using local funds already budgeted for the project.

Next steps for the city include developing the conceptual engineering and required environmental studies.

A public input meeting for the project is expected later this month or early December to share the engineering plans with the community and collect their feedback and suggestions for improvement.

