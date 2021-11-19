Johns Creek accepts grant for engineering phase of Buice Road bridge replacement

The existing bridge on Buice Road over Johns Creek, between Farmbrook Lane and Twingate Drive, does not meet current standards for the volume of water flowing underneath. To improve the situation, the city has chosen to replace the bridge at a higher elevation. Alternative options would result in more impact on adjacent properties, a longer construction time and higher costs.

As part of replacing the bridge, the city will add pedestrian connectivity over Johns Creek and improved guardrail approaches to bring the bridge up to current safety standards.