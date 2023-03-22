Johns Creek accepting applications for mayor’s art competition

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry is once again inviting elementary, middle and high school students in the city to submit their artwork for the Mayor’s Community Art Competition.
Participants are encouraged to submit 2D art pieces including paintings, drawings, multimedia, photography or digital illustrations. This year’s theme is “All the World” in Johns Creek to showcase the city’s diversity and sense of community.
Deadline for submissions is Monday, April 10. Details and to upload photos of work: www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/artcompetition.
Winning selections (one each from an elementary, middle and high school student) will be displayed at city hall. A variety of additional submissions will be featured on the city’s social media channels and website.
About the Author