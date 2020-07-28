John Creek sets hearings on 13.3% tax increase

Johns Creek has scheduled three public hearings in August on a tentative millage rate that would result in a 13.3% increase in property taxes.
A 2020 net maintenance and operations millage rate of 3.986 mills would represent an increase from last year’s M&O rate of 3.552 mills. For a home with a fair market value of $300,000, the new millage rate would result in additional taxes of about $53, and $56 for a non-homestead property, the city said.
Public hearings are set for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, and 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Residents also can email comments to PublicComment@johnscreekga.gov
The City Council is to vote on the final 2020 millage rate after the Aug. 24 hearing. Information: https://bit.ly/3g5HzWv