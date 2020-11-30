X

John Creek launches ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign

Johns Creek, in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, invites residents to donate toys for less fortunate children. Drop boxes are at City Hall. Toys will be accepted through Dec. 15.
Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 39 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

For the 15th year, the city of Johns Creek is sponsoring a “Toys for Tots” holiday campaign in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Donated toys for less fortunate children can be dropped off through Dec. 15 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Drop boxes are available in the lobby during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekends, a drop box will be in the vestibule past the front doors.

Toys, the city said, “should be unwrapped but in their original packaging. Typically, most donated toys are appropriate for small children, but there is a large need for children 10-12 years old.”

Information: https://bit.ly/2JeMqcg

