John Creek launches ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign

Donated toys for less fortunate children can be dropped off through Dec. 15 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Drop boxes are available in the lobby during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekends, a drop box will be in the vestibule past the front doors.

Toys, the city said, “should be unwrapped but in their original packaging. Typically, most donated toys are appropriate for small children, but there is a large need for children 10-12 years old.”