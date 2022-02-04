Input needed on regional transportation plan by Feb. 11

The update includes an additional $10.7 million to fund 17 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) projects across the region. The LCI grant program assists local cities in transforming their communities into “more vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options and support community health and economic opportunity.” Alpharetta is one of many municipalities to have benefited from the LCI program.

The public comment period ends Feb. 11. Submit public comments to transportation@atlantaregional.org.