Input needed on regional transportation plan by Feb. 11

Alpharetta is encouraging citizens to participate in a public comment period. The Atlanta Regional Commission is open for feedback on a proposed update of the region’s Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, which distributes federal and state funding for transportation projects across metro Atlanta.
The update includes an additional $10.7 million to fund 17 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) projects across the region. The LCI grant program assists local cities in transforming their communities into “more vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options and support community health and economic opportunity.” Alpharetta is one of many municipalities to have benefited from the LCI program.
The public comment period ends Feb. 11. Submit public comments to transportation@atlantaregional.org.
A virtual public hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Requests to speak at this public hearing (https://bit.ly/3G2DL4B) will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 and must be sent to transportation@atlantaregional.org.
Detailed information: https://bit.ly/3GfWvhf.
About the Author