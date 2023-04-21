Inflation hits Roswell road resurfacing project, city drops 3 streets

Due to the lowest bid being significantly over the city’s estimated pricing, Ebenezer Road, Heritage Trail and Bannister Drive have been removed from the 2023 resurfacing list. Ebenezer Road will be reevaluated in 2024, and Heritage Trail and Bannister Drive will be given priority with the 2024 funding.

The city lists 32 streets, totaling a little over 10 miles, remaining on the list for resurfacing this year.