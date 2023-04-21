Inflation hits Roswell road resurfacing project, city drops 3 streets

BreakingNews
Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Roswell put their annual road resurfacing project out to bid earlier this year with an estimated budget of $3.7 million. But, like the price of eggs, asphalt and labor costs have increased. The city received three bids for the work with the lowest coming in at $4.1 million from Allied Paving Company.

Due to the lowest bid being significantly over the city’s estimated pricing, Ebenezer Road, Heritage Trail and Bannister Drive have been removed from the 2023 resurfacing list. Ebenezer Road will be reevaluated in 2024, and Heritage Trail and Bannister Drive will be given priority with the 2024 funding.

The city lists 32 streets, totaling a little over 10 miles, remaining on the list for resurfacing this year.

