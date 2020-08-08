In spite of heartache, Roswell author shares hope in new books

However, his life also has had rewarding times, serving in the U.S. Naval Academy, a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps, landing a spot on the Olympic wrestling team, a successful business, a seminary degree, the founding of Roswell Day of Hope, missions work, establishing an Hispanic ministry, and starting a school in Kenya.

For 15 years at the invitation of a Kenyan pastor, Schuler created and lead Africa Equip Ministry, which built a school in the slums of Nairobi during Schuler’s tenure. Today the Huduma School (which means “give hope” in Swahili), grades 1-12, is home to 800 students. The preschool, Vanessa Hall, is dedicated to the memory of the Schulers’ daughter Vanessa.