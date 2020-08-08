In spite of heartache, Roswell author shares hope in new books

Through a troubled adolescence, a divorce, a car accident resulting in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, and a critical illness of another daughter, the Rev. Tom Schuler has faced the unspeakable.
However, his life also has had rewarding times, serving in the U.S. Naval Academy, a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps, landing a spot on the Olympic wrestling team, a successful business, a seminary degree, the founding of Roswell Day of Hope, missions work, establishing an Hispanic ministry, and starting a school in Kenya.
For 15 years at the invitation of a Kenyan pastor, Schuler created and lead Africa Equip Ministry, which built a school in the slums of Nairobi during Schuler’s tenure. Today the Huduma School (which means “give hope” in Swahili), grades 1-12, is home to 800 students. The preschool, Vanessa Hall, is dedicated to the memory of the Schulers’ daughter Vanessa.
Although he is an ordained minister with a degree from Dallas Theological Seminary, Schuler said, “I’m just ‘Tom’ with some theological training, a boatload of life experience, and a heart for God and His people.”
It was his life’s path that suited him to author about triumphing over times of tribulations in “Metamorphyx: Embracing Life Experience, Life Change, and Life Purpose.”
At the request of his readers for a structured way to personally apply the teachings, Schuler’s follow up could not have been more timely. “The Metamorphyx Study Guide” was released in April.
The first book is available through Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and Apple Books and “The Metamorphx Study Guide” through Amazon.com.