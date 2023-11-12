Ice skating coming soon to City Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Beginning Nov. 24, residents and visitors in Sandy Springs can skate across the ice, or just watch from the sidelines with a cup of hot cocoa at Skate City Springs, the city’s new ice rink on the City Green, 1 Galambos Way.

The 5,000-square-foot ice rink will be open daily through Jan 21 for added holiday magic at the Sparkle Village at City Springs. Special hours will be available while the kids are out of school and on holidays.

Purchase a timed admission online and arrive a few minutes early to pick up your ice skates (rental included in the price).

Adults: $15 per hour, children (ages 2-10): $13 per hour. Capacity is limited and online reservations will be prioritized: https://citysprings.com/skate.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
