Ice skating coming soon to City Springs

The 5,000-square-foot ice rink will be open daily through Jan 21 for added holiday magic at the Sparkle Village at City Springs. Special hours will be available while the kids are out of school and on holidays.

Purchase a timed admission online and arrive a few minutes early to pick up your ice skates (rental included in the price).

Adults: $15 per hour, children (ages 2-10): $13 per hour. Capacity is limited and online reservations will be prioritized: https://citysprings.com/skate.