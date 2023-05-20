X

Hundreds of artists set to color Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

Credit: Awesome Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago

More than 100 artists will have their colorful art creations for sale Memorial Day Weekend during the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 - 28 at The Grove behind the Alpharetta Community Center in Wills Park, 175 Roswell St.

The event, drawing artists from all over the country will showcase hand-made, one-of-kind designs in the outdoor galleries (rain or shine). Artists will be on hand to talk about each piece of original artwork.

In a statement, Cindy Flynn of Splash Festivals who organizes the event in partnership with Alpharetta explains, “We love having the Streetfest behind the Alpharetta Community Center, because there is great shade for the artists and shoppers, and the venue is perfect for a colorful arts and crafts festival.”

Food vendors will be onsite along with kid-friendly activities including face paintings and gemstone mining. Dogs are also welcomed to join their owners during this “pawsitively” artistic event.

Details, including hotel discounts: www.awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-streets-festival/.

