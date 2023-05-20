Hundreds of artists set to color Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

The event, drawing artists from all over the country will showcase hand-made, one-of-kind designs in the outdoor galleries (rain or shine). Artists will be on hand to talk about each piece of original artwork.

In a statement, Cindy Flynn of Splash Festivals who organizes the event in partnership with Alpharetta explains, “We love having the Streetfest behind the Alpharetta Community Center, because there is great shade for the artists and shoppers, and the venue is perfect for a colorful arts and crafts festival.”