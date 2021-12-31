Holiday giving has ended, but the need for food and shelter continues

The volunteers and staff at North Fulton Community Charities know all too well how the needs of residents remain an ongoing challenge. Providing a holiday meal or presents to go under the tree may no longer be the pressing demand, but food insecurity, warm clothing and affordable housing necessities remain.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by a community where members care about their neighbors and take action to help,” said North Fulton Community Charities Executive Director Holly York. “NFCC relies on the support of donors to provide assistance programs that prevent hunger and homelessness as well as educational programs that aid in workforce development. Financial contributions help keep our doors open, so we can provide financial assistance, food, clothing and educational opportunities to help raise wages and improve employability.”