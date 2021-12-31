Holiday giving has ended, but the need for food and shelter continues

When the holidays end and the doldrums of winter set in, families across Metro Atlanta return to work and school. We rush home at the end of the day and enjoy newly received gifts as we wait for spring to arrive. But for many in the Metro area, the challenges faced before the holidays are simply revisited and magnified after the generous giving in December has ended.
The volunteers and staff at North Fulton Community Charities know all too well how the needs of residents remain an ongoing challenge. Providing a holiday meal or presents to go under the tree may no longer be the pressing demand, but food insecurity, warm clothing and affordable housing necessities remain.
“We are fortunate to be surrounded by a community where members care about their neighbors and take action to help,” said North Fulton Community Charities Executive Director Holly York. “NFCC relies on the support of donors to provide assistance programs that prevent hunger and homelessness as well as educational programs that aid in workforce development. Financial contributions help keep our doors open, so we can provide financial assistance, food, clothing and educational opportunities to help raise wages and improve employability.”
In the past two years as the pandemic has reshaped lives, food and housing costs have outpaced wages. NFCC continues to see the impact on families as evidenced by around 100 new families seeking assistance each month. In 2021 the non-profit charity helped over 1,600 families in North Fulton remain in their homes.
Record numbers have also been seeking help from NFCC’s thrift shop and food pantry at 11270 Elkins Road in Roswell. During Nov. and Dec., an average 150 households a day were seeking food assistance, twice as many as the charity was serving in 2020. In total, 7,000-plus families sought help at the food pantry in 2021.
“Donations of food and staples to our food pantry are always needed,” added York. “Families who use our food pantry instead of the grocery store can use the money saved towards housing, utilities and other expenses.”
Start 2022 off with a generous heart by donating or volunteering at local food pantries, thrift stores, cooperative ministries and other local non-profit organizations serving the metro Atlanta community.
Make tax-deductible donations, find a list of most needed items or volunteer at NFCC with information at www.nfcchelp.org.
“No matter what lies ahead in terms of the pandemic and its impact in the community, NFCC will be here to help those in need.”
