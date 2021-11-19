Holiday concerts and festivities start Saturday in Sandy Springs

Roswell Dance Presents: The Nutcracker, Nov. 26 – Dec. 5: The Nutcracker returns to the stage for another holiday season. Produced by the Roswell Dance Theatre.

A Big Love Holiday with Dynamo Deb Bowman, Dec. 12: Dynamo Deb Bowman and the Big Love Band perform an array of Broadway tunes and holiday songs.

Neranenah Presents: The Joe Alterman Trio featuring Houston Person, Dec. 16: Neranenah, a non-profit cultural event series with roots in Jewish culture and musical traditions, presents jazz pianist Joe Alterman and tenor saxophonist Houston Person.

A Traditional Christmas, Dec. 17: Produced by Create City Springs, the concert features traditional Christmas songs and a performance of Handel’s Messiah with a choir and orchestra.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 31: The New Year’s Eve show led by Associate Conductor Jerry Hou features a program of music by Latin Grammy-nominated composer Gabriela Ortiz, Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla and a performance of Georges Bizet/Rodion Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite.