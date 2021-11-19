ajc logo
Holiday concerts and festivities start Saturday in Sandy Springs

Joe Alterman, jazz pianist and executive director of the music and culture festival called Neranenah, will perform at the Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs Dec . 16. Photo: Anna Yatskevich
Joe Alterman, jazz pianist and executive director of the music and culture festival called Neranenah, will perform at the Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs Dec . 16. Photo: Anna Yatskevich

Credit: Anna Yatskevich

A holiday concert at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center will kick off six weeks of seasonal events at the City Springs campus.

Grammy Award-winning drummer Terri Lynne Carrington is one of eight performers for the Nat King Cole Christmas concert Saturday.

In addition to musical events at the Performing Arts Center, the annual Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade takes place Dec. 5. The event includes food trucks and a first look at “Sparkle Village” a display of six-foot-tall wooden houses decorated for the holidays by local businesses, schools, and nonprofits. The miniature homes will be displayed through Jan. 1.

Nearby on Blue Stone Road, a holiday market will open for the parade featuring goods sold by 20 vendors.

More information and the parade route is available on the Sandy Springs website at sandyspringsga.gov.

Roswell Dance Presents: The Nutcracker, Nov. 26 – Dec. 5: The Nutcracker returns to the stage for another holiday season. Produced by the Roswell Dance Theatre.

A Big Love Holiday with Dynamo Deb Bowman, Dec. 12: Dynamo Deb Bowman and the Big Love Band perform an array of Broadway tunes and holiday songs.

Neranenah Presents: The Joe Alterman Trio featuring Houston Person, Dec. 16: Neranenah, a non-profit cultural event series with roots in Jewish culture and musical traditions, presents jazz pianist Joe Alterman and tenor saxophonist Houston Person.

A Traditional Christmas, Dec. 17: Produced by Create City Springs, the concert features traditional Christmas songs and a performance of Handel’s Messiah with a choir and orchestra.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 31: The New Year’s Eve show led by Associate Conductor Jerry Hou features a program of music by Latin Grammy-nominated composer Gabriela Ortiz, Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla and a performance of Georges Bizet/Rodion Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

