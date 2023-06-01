Hire Heroes USA partnership supports junior enlisted military

Alpharetta-based Hire Heroes USA recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Tailored Brands to support the nonprofit’s Junior Enlisted Program. Hire Heroes USA provides free job search assistance to U.S. military members, veterans and their spouses, and partners with companies to hire these former military members.

HH states junior enlisted job seekers have historically had a low registration rate before leaving the military date. The organization has recently observed a 15.25% increase from 2020 in this category, the highest among all ranks. According to a statement, “In 2021, with the launch of the Junior Enlisted Program, Hire Heroes USA saw the most significant increase of any rank with regards to time from separation to registration, with an increase of 12.45% coming to the organization within one year and 7.32% within six months of their separation date.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tailored Brands and welcome them as supporting sponsors of our Junior Enlisted Program, as well as presenting sponsor of our Empowerment Gala,” said Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, HH CDO in a statement. Information: hireheroesusa.org.