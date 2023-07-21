Help name Milton’s Lackey Road greenspace

Milton is resuming its “Name This Park” campaign by inviting the public to help name the 106-acre greenspace off Lackey Road.

The Wolff family sold the property at 990 Lackey Road to the city in 2018 hoping it would become a beautiful and accessible natural space for the community. Purchased using the voter-approved Greenspace Bond, use of the park is restricted. No large new buildings or athletic fields can be built on the property.

According to a city statement, “The main 1.5-mile loop trail, which largely existed when the Wolff family owned the property, winds up and down amid trees, alongside and over bubbling creeks, next to a small lake, and past occasional cows munching in an adjoining pasture.”

The city has made improvements to make the trail safer and more accessible including the addition of a gravel parking lot that can hold about 15 cars.

Submit naming ideas, and any explanation of your suggestion, to nameourparks@miltonga.gov before midnight Monday, July 24.