Help name Milton’s Lackey Road greenspace

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago
X

Milton is resuming its “Name This Park” campaign by inviting the public to help name the 106-acre greenspace off Lackey Road.

The Wolff family sold the property at 990 Lackey Road to the city in 2018 hoping it would become a beautiful and accessible natural space for the community. Purchased using the voter-approved Greenspace Bond, use of the park is restricted. No large new buildings or athletic fields can be built on the property.

According to a city statement, “The main 1.5-mile loop trail, which largely existed when the Wolff family owned the property, winds up and down amid trees, alongside and over bubbling creeks, next to a small lake, and past occasional cows munching in an adjoining pasture.”

The city has made improvements to make the trail safer and more accessible including the addition of a gravel parking lot that can hold about 15 cars.

Submit naming ideas, and any explanation of your suggestion, to nameourparks@miltonga.gov before midnight Monday, July 24.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

NEW: Stamp ceremony gives community chance to reflect on John Lewis’ legacy
45m ago

Credit: AP

UPS and Teamsters to resume contract negotiations Tuesday
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Jury finds Milton should pay $35M in wrongful death lawsuit
2h ago
North Fulton Community Charities collecting back-to-school supplies
5h ago
Alpharetta accepts Fulton grant program agreement
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
8h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
7h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top