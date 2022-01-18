Heated debate expected over proposed brewery for downtown Smyrna

The sale of public land for a three-story brewery in downtown Smyrna will be decided during a City Council meeting Monday night.
Officials are expected to vote on whether to sell nearly an acre of undeveloped property to StillFire Brewery. The site would be the Suwanee brewery’s second location.
The total property spans 1.44 acres. If approved Downtown Development Authority would sell 0.94 of an acre to StillFire and develop the remaining space into a public park.
The property valued at $600,000 is located at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Powder Springs Street.
Residents opposed to the land sale are expected to attend tonight’s meeting after voicing objections at previous meetings and staging protests at the proposed property. Residents have said they’re concerned about the proposed brewery’s proximity to the Smyrna Community Center, a church, and the park that is planned.
City leaders say they believe the new brewery could be key to a nearly $7 million downtown redevelopment plan. The city plans to extend King Street several blocks north along the east side of the community center and build a $4 million, three-story parking deck near the community center and proposed brewery that holds 250 spaces.
