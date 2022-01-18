Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Heated debate expected over proposed brewery for downtown Smyrna

Residents are divided over proposed brewery near downtown Smyrna.
caption arrowCaption
Residents are divided over proposed brewery near downtown Smyrna.

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The sale of public land for a three-story brewery in downtown Smyrna will be decided during a City Council meeting Monday night.

Officials are expected to vote on whether to sell nearly an acre of undeveloped property to StillFire Brewery. The site would be the Suwanee brewery’s second location.

The total property spans 1.44 acres. If approved Downtown Development Authority would sell 0.94 of an acre to StillFire and develop the remaining space into a public park.

The property valued at $600,000 is located at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Powder Springs Street.

Residents opposed to the land sale are expected to attend tonight’s meeting after voicing objections at previous meetings and staging protests at the proposed property. Residents have said they’re concerned about the proposed brewery’s proximity to the Smyrna Community Center, a church, and the park that is planned.

City leaders say they believe the new brewery could be key to a nearly $7 million downtown redevelopment plan. The city plans to extend King Street several blocks north along the east side of the community center and build a $4 million, three-story parking deck near the community center and proposed brewery that holds 250 spaces.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs to host Roswell Road Safety Public Meeting
Roswell modifies policy to allow private security cameras in city right-of-way
Milton signs contract to address mold issues at Fire Station 41
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top