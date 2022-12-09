ajc logo
Heads up Roswell residents, city to review water rates

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
59 minutes ago

Roswell has signed a $48,397 contract with Brown & Caldwell to perform a water rate study.

The purpose of the study is to review the water utility’s cost of service, currently and projected in the future, and provide a new water rate structure that will, according to city documents, “ensure the water utility’s financial sustainability, build reserves, maintain equity among all customers, and provide funding for capital projects.”

In 2008, the city contracted with Cybergov Consultants to perform a water rate study. Additional rate reviews were completed, in house, in 2014 and 2019. The city feels increasing operating expenses and the need for capital improvements warrant a new rate study.

