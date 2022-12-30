Head to the coast in January to help Georgia Audubon

The organization is restoring a maritime grassland habitat adjacent to the east beach on Jekyll Island to improve the area for birds, invertebrates and other wildlife.

Volunteers are needed all day, or for as long as you are willing. Orientations on how to plant the native Muhly grass will take place at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Register: www.tinyurl.com/GaAudubonJekyll. More events: www.georgiaaudubon.org.