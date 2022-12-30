ajc logo
X

Head to the coast in January to help Georgia Audubon

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
7 minutes ago

Georgia Audobon is seeking volunteers to help plant Muhly grass plugs in a restoration area on Jekyll Island 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The organization is restoring a maritime grassland habitat adjacent to the east beach on Jekyll Island to improve the area for birds, invertebrates and other wildlife.

Volunteers are needed all day, or for as long as you are willing. Orientations on how to plant the native Muhly grass will take place at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Register: www.tinyurl.com/GaAudubonJekyll. More events: www.georgiaaudubon.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

2022 AJC all-state football teams

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy Basil Watson

John Lewis statue to be placed where Confederate monument once stood
15h ago
The Latest

Alpharetta approves agreement with Johns Creek to share parks
1h ago
Alpharetta becomes 2nd metro city to develop agriculture plan
16h ago
Alpharetta making BrewABLE even more accessible
21h ago
Featured

Credit: FBI Atlanta

Vandals deface historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, part of national park; FBI offers reward
18h ago
Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
19h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top