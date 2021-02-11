X

Growing pains continue on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek

Traffic delays will remain as GDOT construction crews continue work on the Medlock Bridge Road at State Bridge Road Intersection Phase 1 TSPLOST project in Johns Creek. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County | 16 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Traffic delays will remain as GDOT construction crews continue work on the Medlock Bridge Road at State Bridge Road Intersection Phase 1 TSPLOST project.

The medians along State Bridge Road have been narrowed in preparation for a third lane. Curb and gutter have also been installed along several of these medians. Along Medlock Bridge Road, grading has begun for the southbound right turn lane and adjacent sidewalk as well as installation of a retaining wall at the north end of the project.

The $2.5 million project expects to improve traffic flow through the area and decrease congestion for turning movements.

Additional details: www.bit.ly/2GePKDe. Participate in a survey regarding the project: www.johnscreekga.seamlessdocs.com/f/tsplostinput.

