Greater North Fulton Chamber names 2022 Officers and Directors

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GNFCC), which serves the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs, recently announced the board members and officers who will lead the organization in 2022.
Board Chair of the Alpharetta-based Chamber is James Holmes of Truist. Chair-Elect is Danielle Cheung of Bank of America, Chair-Elect-Elect is Jim Teel of Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood and Treasurer is John Herbert of Herbert Legal Group.
New 2022 board members serving a 3-year term include Allen Barker, Synovus; Glen Cannon, Gwinnett Technical College; Linda Coyle, LGE Community Credit Union; Mike Looney, Fulton
County Schools; Laura Madajewski, HLB Cross Collins; BJ Martin, Pond & Co.; Shay Foley, Alcon; Tim Perry, North American Properties; Rich Johnson, AT&T; and David Venn, Pinnacle Financial Partners.
In a press release provided by GNFCC, 2022 Chairman James Holmes said, “We are excited by the quality of leadership we continue to add to the GNFCC Board. The opportunity for our nominating committee to tap exciting new leaders representing all the cities in our footprint ensures the Chamber’s continued success and influence.”
