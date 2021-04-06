Greater North Fulton Chamber matching professionals for mentorship

Professional mentors will work with these young professionals by sharing knowledge and providing a firsthand glimpse of life and work in North Fulton.

“I am thrilled to be part of the inaugural NextGen Connects Mentor Match program,” said Jon-Paul Croom, President, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. “The GNFCC has long served as the premier catalyst for connecting leaders in North Fulton. I appreciate the opportunity to mentor an emerging leader and help make those connections that will serve our community in the future.”