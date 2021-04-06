Greater North Fulton Chamber matching professionals for mentorship

The Greater North Fulton Chamber has launched a Mentor Match Program designed to connect the organizations’ NextGen Connects young professionals with accomplished, high-level professionals from a broad array of commercial, nonprofit and government backgrounds.
Professional mentors will work with these young professionals by sharing knowledge and providing a firsthand glimpse of life and work in North Fulton.
“I am thrilled to be part of the inaugural NextGen Connects Mentor Match program,” said Jon-Paul Croom, President, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. “The GNFCC has long served as the premier catalyst for connecting leaders in North Fulton. I appreciate the opportunity to mentor an emerging leader and help make those connections that will serve our community in the future.”
Thirteen match pairings were announced in March at the 18 Chairman’s Circle and Next Gen Connects event at Phase Event Center. Information about Mentor Match or Next Gen Connects contact Rachel Dangerfield at rdangerfield@gnfcc.com.