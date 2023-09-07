Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance needs volunteers for Teal Trot 5K

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago
The Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance Teal Trot 5K walk/run takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Chastain Park to commemorate Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The Sandy Springs-based nonprofit is also looking for volunteers to help staff the event, which is the largest ovarian cancer awareness activity in Georgia and is held each year to remember those lost to the disease, honor those who are fighting and recognize those who support the GOCA mission of ovarian cancer awareness and education.

Proceeds from the Teal Trot will support and expand GOCA’s statewide education, awareness and patient outreach programs.

Volunteer at www.tinyurl.com/TealTrotVolunteer.

Sign up to run/walk, build a team and begin fundraising at www.tinyurl.com/TealTrot5K.

