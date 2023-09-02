Georgia Audubon considering name change

In March 2023, National Audubon announced their plan to retain the Audubon name, despite “troublesome revelations about our namesake, John James Audubon.” According to an NPR story on the controversy, the famous naturalist funded his work by buying and selling enslaved people.

While the national organization feels they are much more than one man’s contribution, several Audubon chapters have chosen to move away from the Audubon name. The Georgia Audubon Board of Directors is looking closely at the issue as well and would like input from members, volunteers, partners, donors, program participants and potential future partners.

Later this year, the organization plans to hold both in-person and virtual listening sessions to give people an opportunity to comment and are asking for input through a short survey at www.tinyurl.com/GeorgiaAudubonSurvey. The public can also watch a video on the topic at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HV2k8SghvA.

Questions about the survey: feedback@georgiaaudubon.org.