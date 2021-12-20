Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Generous patron to match Roswell Arts Fund donations made by end of year

Roswell Arts Fund Board Member, Susan Rumble, is offering to match donations up to $1,000 for gifts made by Dec.31. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)
caption arrowCaption
Roswell Arts Fund Board Member, Susan Rumble, is offering to match donations up to $1,000 for gifts made by Dec.31. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

Credit: cus

Credit: cus

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Roswell Arts Fund Board Member, Susan Rumble, is offering to match donations (up to $1,000) for gifts made by Dec. 31. The very generous offer is being made by Rumble in memory of her mother, Lois Elaine Weldon.

Weldon was an “incredible champion for the arts and her love of beauty and creativity in the world was instilled in Susan at a very young age. Having served on the boards for multiple arts organizations including the Omaha Community Playhouse, the Omaha Symphony Association and the National Symphony Orchestra League, she also passed along to Susan her commitment to being an active volunteer in her community.”

Donate: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtsFundDonate.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek approves two new single-family homes on Wilson Road
3m ago
Alpharetta reveals results of information technology study
3h ago
Upgrades at Roswell park may affect apartments
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top