Generous patron to match Roswell Arts Fund donations made by end of year

Weldon was an “incredible champion for the arts and her love of beauty and creativity in the world was instilled in Susan at a very young age. Having served on the boards for multiple arts organizations including the Omaha Community Playhouse, the Omaha Symphony Association and the National Symphony Orchestra League, she also passed along to Susan her commitment to being an active volunteer in her community.”

Donate: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtsFundDonate.