GDOT to eliminate Florida-T at Crabapple and Green in Milton

GDOT is currently planning to remove the Florida-T intersection at Green Road and Crabapple Road when repaving begins soon in downtown Crabapple. The Milton intersection improvement was completed just over two years ago as part of GDOT’s “quick response” program.
Despite the recent improvements, GDOT notes lane widths are below standards for safety, with some cars traveling east on Crabapple striking the median and no shoulder outside the eastbound lane.
Waterside subdivision resident, Heather Sparkes, expressed safety concerns during the July 7 council meeting. “In addition to the safety component, the changes will almost certainly take us back to the congestion problems we had at the intersection, on Green Road specifically, prior to the installation of the Florida-T,” Sparkes said.
The city is working with GDOT to find solutions. In the meantime, paving on Crabapple Road, delayed by inclement weather, is set to begin soon and completed by the end of August.