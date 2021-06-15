GDOT to begin a resurfacing Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway in Milton

Contractors working for the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin June 21 resurfacing Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway from Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road/Houze Road in Milton to the Cherokee County line.
For the safety of workers and drivers, lane closures will be required throughout the project.
Drivers can expect overnight lane closures Sunday through Thursday along with weekend closures as needed. Message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closures and potential for delays.
Resurfacing improves the condition of deteriorating roadways and includes patching, milling and inlay work before actual resurfacing the top layer begins. All is weather sensitive. This $2.2 million project is expected to be complete in late summer 2021.
As always, motorists are reminded to reduce their speeds, wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan ahead for delays. Call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.