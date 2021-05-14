GDOT kicks off 3-year Ga. 9 improvement project

When completed, the roadway will feature two travel lanes in each direction, raised center medians, center turn lanes at key locations, signal upgrades, a multi-use path, on-street parking, brick pavers sidewalk, ornament landscape trees, pedestrian lighting, and other improvements along the length of the road from Upper Hembree Road to Windward Parkway.

The project will connect to similar construction efforts to the north and south that will create a common road profile from the Chattahoochee River to Forsyth County.