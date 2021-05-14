GDOT kicks off 3-year Ga. 9 improvement project

The Georgia Department of Transportation has kicked-off its 3-year Alpharetta Highway/Ga. 9 Improvement Project.
When completed, the roadway will feature two travel lanes in each direction, raised center medians, center turn lanes at key locations, signal upgrades, a multi-use path, on-street parking, brick pavers sidewalk, ornament landscape trees, pedestrian lighting, and other improvements along the length of the road from Upper Hembree Road to Windward Parkway.
The project will connect to similar construction efforts to the north and south that will create a common road profile from the Chattahoochee River to Forsyth County.
In Alpharetta, the project is divided into two sections. Specific information on the roadway and construction designs:
· Upper Hembree Road to Old Milton Parkway https://bit.ly/3w4sTPb.
· Academy Street to Windward Parkway https://bit.ly/3bjkb7G
Drivers can anticipate lane closures any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and anytime on Saturday throughout the 3-year life of the project.
Specific questions or concerns about the construction activity: Sarmed (Sam) Hendow at SHendow@dot.ga.gov.